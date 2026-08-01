Metro rail: Bag contained chewing tobacco tin, betel leaf

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit has confirmed that the two suspicious bags found at the Mirpur-10 and Farmgate metro rail stations in the capital contained no explosives.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the DMP's Media and Public Relations Division on Saturday afternoon.

The two stations were temporarily closed after the suspicious bags were discovered at around 12:00 pm. They reopened at around 1:40 pm, and metro services have since returned to normal.