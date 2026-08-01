Two metro stations closed after ‘suspicious bags’ found
Police have reported the discovery of two suspicious bags at the Mirpur-10 and Farmgate metro rail stations in the capital. Operations at both stations have been temporarily suspended, and metro trains are passing through without stopping.
The bags were found at around 12:00 pm today, Saturday. Police and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Bomb Disposal Unit are currently working at the scene.
According to police, several people spotted a suspicious bag on the first floor of the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station. At around the same time, another suspicious sack was found beside a pillar on the ground floor of the Farmgate Metro Rail Station.
Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that police cordoned off the area after being informed by the metro rail authorities. The DMP Bomb Disposal Unit has arrived at the scene.
The officer-in-charge added that it would only be possible to confirm whether the bag contained explosives after it had been thoroughly examined.
Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner of police in the Tejgaon Division, said a suspicious sack had been found beside a pillar beneath the Farmgate Metro Rail Station. The Bomb Disposal Unit has also been called in to inspect that item.