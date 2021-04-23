Old Dhaka building fire toll rises to 4

Two more bodies were recovered from a residential building in Armanitola of Old Dhaka where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, taking the toll to four. At least 35 others sustained burn injuries in the fire, reports UNB.

Fire service department officials said the fire started at the ground floor of the 6-storey Hazi Musa Mansion in Armanitola at 3.17am and soon spread to other portions of the building. It took 19 fire fighting units nearly three hours to douse the flames.

Initially two bodies were recovered by the firefighters but later two more were pulled out from a small room near the stairs of the building, officials said.