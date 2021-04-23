Old Dhaka building fire toll rises to 4

Two more bodies were recovered from a residential building in Armanitola of Old Dhaka where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, taking the toll to four. At least 35 others sustained burn injuries in the fire, reports UNB.
Fire service department officials said the fire started at the ground floor of the 6-storey Hazi Musa Mansion in Armanitola at 3.17am and soon spread to other portions of the building. It took 19 fire fighting units nearly three hours to douse the flames.
Initially two bodies were recovered by the firefighters but later two more were pulled out from a small room near the stairs of the building, officials said.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Suraiya Akhter, 22, a student of Eden Mohila College and the building’s caretaker Walilullah, who was initially identified as Rasel. The identities of two others are yet to be established.
Among the injured are three fire fighters, who have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Rasel Sikdar, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.
The injured firefighters have been identified as Liton, 30, Bisnu, 35, and Gias, 40.
“Soon after we were alerted by local people, 19 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused around 6.11am,” Rasel said.
Raihan, senior station officer (media) of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, said that building housed several shops and warehouses on the ground floor. “The fire might have originated from a chemical warehouse.”
FSCD director general (DG) Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain visited the spot. “A four-member panel will be formed to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” he said.