DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will provide security for the long-awaited launch of the Metro rail service in capital Dhaka, which is all set to open to traffic formally, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first phase of the Metro – spanning Uttara (Diabari) to Agargaon, on 28 December.

Although it has been decided to form a new specialised police unit named “Mass Rapid Transit Police" or “MRT police” will be formed to ensure security and safety checks at every station of the metro rail, the DMP will do the job in the interim.