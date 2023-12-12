No outdoor celebrations on Christmas, New Year's Eve: DMP 

On the Christian festival of Christmas and the eve of New Year, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced that no outdoor celebrations, including those on rooftops, will be permitted.
Additionally, the use of fireworks and any form of DJ party will be prohibited.
These decisions were conveyed during a coordination meeting on law and order and traffic management for Christmas and New Year's Eve at the DMP headquarters on Tuesday.
During the meeting, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman assured that the DMP is committed to providing impeccable security in the capital to maintain normal law and order during these significant festivals.
During the coordination meeting, it was announced that several security measures will be implemented for Christmas and New Year's Eve.
A sufficient number of police personnel, including those in plain clothes, will be deployed at every church in the capital. Visitors will need to enter through archways and undergo security checks with metal detectors. Dog squads, fire services, and ambulances will also be kept to enhance security.
Additionally, arrangements have been made for uninterrupted electricity in every church area. The vicinity of the churches will be free from floating shops or hawkers, and attendees will not be allowed to bring any bags to the church premises.
In addition to the mentioned security measures, it has been decided that entry to the Dhaka University area on New Year's Eve will only be allowed with an ID card. Vehicles must have a university sticker for entry.
The Shahbagh and Nilkhet areas have been designated as the entry points to the Dhaka University area.
The coordination meeting saw the presence of senior officials from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), representatives of the Christian community, officials from various government intelligence agencies, and representatives of different service organisations.