Road accidents in Dhaka increased by 79pc in one year

The number of road accidents in Dhaka has increased by 97.7 per cent in the last one year and the number of casualties from accidents has increased by some 79.56 per cent in the same time.

Most of these accidents happened at night and early morning.

A report by the Road Safety Foundation on the number of road accidents in the capital and subsequent casualties revealed this scenario.

The foundation has identified a number of reasons behind the increase in the number of accidents, including increasing intolerance among people, tendency to cross the roads anywhere at whim and rise in the number of vehicles.