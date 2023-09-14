Mokbul at a loss as fire burns his two rice shops

Mohammad Mokbul Hossain had two rice shops in the capital’s Mohammadpur Krishi Market, but a raging fire has destroyed both of his shops.
Mokbul Hossain said there was rice worth Tk 2.5 million in both the shops; half of the rice is burnt to ashes and the remaining amount is half-burned, which would not be of any use.
There was also Tk 50,000 in cash at his shops, and the fire also burnt it. Altogether, he is at a loss now, he added.
Mokbul Hossain, who is from Chandpur, has been running shops at Mohammadpur Krisi Market since 1998. He said he has three children and all of them study at various education institutions. Now, it will be very difficult for him to run his family, he lamented.
Saidul Islam worked at Nadim Dey Classic Fashion shop. He said fire burnt everything in this shop.
Burnt sarees and other cloths were also seen at another shop, Ma Bastraloy.
Certain Sohel Rana owned five shops and he lost all of them to the fire.
One Yusuf Ali also had two rice shops. The fire has burnt all the rice at the shops, he added.
A devastating fire broke out in the capital's Mohammadpur Krishi Market, started after 3:30am on Thursday.
Seventeen units of the fire service worked to control the fire. A special team of Army, Navy and Air Force also joined the operation to assist the fire service.
Firefighters brought the flame under control at around 9:25 am.