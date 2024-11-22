Battery-run rickshaw drivers block rail lines for 3 hrs, clash with police in Jurain

The drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated in the capital’s Jurain for three hours from 11:00 am on Friday blocking the rail lines in the area. They also engaged in clashes with police during the protests.

Drivers enforced the blockade protesting the ban on the movement of battery-run rickshaws and demanding permission to ply those rickshaws on Dhaka roads.

Movement of trains on Dhaka-Narayanganj and trains bound for Khulna and Rajshahi departing from Dhaka remained halted from 11:00 am until filling this report around 4:00 pm.