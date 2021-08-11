Plan to shift Dhaka’s inter-district bus terminals makes slow progress

A report on the feasibility of the much-sought plan to relocate the four bus terminals will take at least another three months to be finalised though there have been a few visits by the city mayors and government officials to the proposed sites.
The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) will look after the relocation of four inter-district bus terminals at Gabtoli Mohakhali, Sayedabad and Fulbaria.
Though the government had taken the plan in 2010, the work is yet to start for unknown reasons, sources at DTCA said.
At least 8,000 buses that run daily between the capital city and other districts use the four terminals. Since they are now inside the city, traffic congestions even during the night are common.
According to the decision, the Gabtoli terminal will be shifted to Savar, Mohakhali terminal to Tongi in Gazipur, Sayedabad terminal to Kanchpur and Fulbaria and Babubazar terminals to Keraniganj.
On completion of relocation of the four bus-terminals, new intra-city bus terminals will be established at Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Sayedabad, Fulbaria, Mirpur Section-12, Basila of Mohammadpur and Sadarghat for the buses run in the city.
DTCA additional executive director engineer Rabiul Islam told news agency UNB that the technical committee of the DTCA has proposed at least 10 sites for building new terminals and bus depots as part of the much-talked-about bus route rationalisation move.
The proposed sites, which are located on the entry points of the capital, included Batulia, Hemayetpur, Madanpur, Baipail, Bhulta, Kanchpur, Teghoria and Boro Monohoria of Keraniganj, Gazipur Chowrasta and Jhilmil.
Mayors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) -- Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh respectively have already visited four selected spots -- Batulia at Uttara near metro depot, Hemayetpur of Savar, Teghoria of Keraniganj and Kanchpur -- several months back.
Sources at the DTCA said Batulia site has been selected for the buses, which will come from Tangail, Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Pabna, Bogura, Natore and Rajshahi. Kanchpur site was selected for inter-district buses from Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla, Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.
Hemayetpur has been selected for the buses that come from Manikganj, Faridpur, Gopalganj, and some northern and southern districts and Teghoria is selected for the buses from Shariatpur, Madaripur and all the districts under Barishal division.
Rabiul Islam said the feasibility study report (FSR) for the relocation of the enter-district bus terminals is almost finalised and is being scrutinised by the concerned authorities.
He further said it may take 2-3 more months to finalise the FSR. After completion of the FSR, the relocation of bus terminals would be implemented through an investment project, he said.
The first inter-district bus terminal was established at Fulbaria near Gulistan in 1984. Later, the three other inter-district bus terminals were established at Gabtoli, Sayedabad and Mohakhali due to the expansion of the capital.