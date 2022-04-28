Police arrest 5 Dhaka College students

Police have arrested five Dhaka College students for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nahid Hossain, a deliveryman who died during the clashes at New Market between shopkeepers and students.

AKM Hafiz Akter, the additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Detective Branch), disclosed this at a media briefing at the DMP media center in the capital on Thursday noon.

The arrested are Md Abdul Quayum, Palash Miyan, Mahmud Irfan, Md Faysal Islam, and Md Junaid Bagdadi.