Police arrest 5 Dhaka College students

A clash broke out in the New Market area at midnight on 18 April and continued in phases until the next afternoon, which left more than 50 people injured.
Two, including Nahid, succumbed to their injuries while being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
A total of five cases were filed over the incident -- two murder cases by families of the two deceased, two bombing and violence cases by the police, and the remaining one by an ambulance owner.
The Detective Branch (DB) police are investigating the two murder cases while the remaining three cases are being taken care by of the New Market police station.
AKM Hafiz said Nahid was on the side of shopkeepers during the clashes. The Dhaka College students attacked him when Nahid, at one stage of the clash, was left alone on the spot.
A photo showing Nahid being hacked brutally with a machete was circulated in the media. It is suspected that the man with machete is Dhaka College student Bashar Imon.
Asked about the issue, the additional commissioner said they are yet to confirm whether the hacker is Bashar Imon or not.
He also said that no one was arrested over the murder of Morsalin, the other victim of the clashes.