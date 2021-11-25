Policeman apologises to demonstrating students at Farmgate

A policeman was forced to apologise to demonstrating students for misbehaving with them at the Farmgate area on Thursday.

The students who blocked the Farmgate intersection protesting against the death of Notre Dame College student Naim Hasan stopped a vehicle of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and wanted to see its papers. A policeman told the students that their uniform and their gun themselves are licences. At one point of verbal spat, a policeman misbehaved with the demonstrating students.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon. Students of different educational institutions blocked the Farmgate intersection demanding justice over Naim’s death, enforcement of half fare in buses and safe roads.