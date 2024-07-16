Quota reform movement
BCL-Jubo League clash with quota protesters at Science Lab
The quota protesting students have taken positions at the Science Lab intersection and the pro-government activists in the Dhaka College area of the city.
A tension is prevailing in the Science Lab and New Market area with the two sides facing each other.
The two sides are hurling brickbats at each other. Some 13 persons have been injured in the clash so far.
The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League have taken position at the Dhaka College gate with local weapons like cleavers, iron pipe and bamboo sticks. Some of the quota protesters were also carrying sticks.
The protesters said they brought out a procession in protest of the attack on their peaceful programmes on Monday.
The protesting students alleged the BCL activists attacked them at around 2:00pm.
The BCL activists later took positions in the Dhaka College and Science Lab areas while the students took positions in the Science Lab intersection, Elephant Road and City College areas.
According to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, some 13 people admitted to the hospital after being injured in the clash at the Science Lab intersection, including pedestrians, students, quota protesters and BCL activists.
The injured persons are – Sabbir, 24; Habib, 24; Zahid, 25; Yeasmin, 32, Hasan, 24; Miraj, 28; Arif, 21; Lavlu, 45; Usman, 32; Hridoy, 21; Mridul, 23; Md Nahid, 18 and Sajib, 23.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, injured BCL activist Mridul’s cousin Shihab said, “The quota protesters attacked Mridul as he tried to obstruct their procession along with other BCL activists. Later I brought him to the DMCH for treatment.”