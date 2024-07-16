BCL-Jubo League clash with quota protesters at Science Lab

The quota protesting students have taken positions at the Science Lab intersection and the pro-government activists in the Dhaka College area of the city.

A tension is prevailing in the Science Lab and New Market area with the two sides facing each other.

The two sides are hurling brickbats at each other. Some 13 persons have been injured in the clash so far.

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League have taken position at the Dhaka College gate with local weapons like cleavers, iron pipe and bamboo sticks. Some of the quota protesters were also carrying sticks.

The protesters said they brought out a procession in protest of the attack on their peaceful programmes on Monday.