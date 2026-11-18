4 buses set ablaze, crude bomb explode at 6 Dhaka locations overnight
Miscreants set fire to four buses in the Pallabi, Mohakhali, Badda and Rampura areas of the capital. In addition, crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) exploded at six locations.
No casualties were reported immediately in any of these incidents. The incidents took place between 8:45 pm on Tuesday and 12:30 am Wednesday.
Ashraful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Pallabi zone of police, told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Mirpur Link company on Ceramic Road in Pallabi at around 8:50 pm.
The bus was parked by the roadside and had no passengers on board. Fire Service personnel were trying to extinguish the blaze. Pallabi police detained a suspect in connection with the incident.
Regarding the bus fire in Mohakhali, Muhammad Zahid Hasan, assistant commissioner (AC) of the Gulshan zone of police, said, "The bus belonging to Alif Paribahan was set on fire in front of Government Titumir College at around 9:20 pm. It was travelling from Gulshan towards Mohakhali. Someone set fire to it from behind. However, no one was injured."
The police official said, "Initially, local residents tried to extinguish the fire themselves. Fire Service personnel arrived later."
At around 10:30 pm, miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Baishakhi Paribahan on Badda Link Road in the capital. Al Amin Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of the Badda zone of police, told Prothom Alo that two individuals posing as passengers set fire to the bus and fled.
At around 11:15 pm, miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Raida Paribahan near Rampura Bridge. Fire Service personnel later extinguished the blaze.
Confirming the incident, Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura police station told Prothom Alo, "The miscreants set fire to the moving bus and fled. Although there were passengers on board, everyone managed to get off safely. No one was injured."
Crude bomb thrown at 6 locations
Between Tuesday evening and midnight, crude bombs exploded at six locations across the capital, including Mohammadpur and Jatrabari. Police also recovered an unexploded crude bomb from an area adjacent to the Shia Mosque in Mohammadpur.
At around 8:30 pm, a crude bomb exploded in front of the main entrance to Krishi Market in Mohammadpur. Two individuals arrived on a motorcycle, threw the crude bomb and fled.
In addition, miscreants detonated crude bombs at Asad Gate at 9:40 pm and, shortly before 10:00 pm, on the road adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's office of the Tejgaon division of police, near the SRB-2 office in Basila and beside Residential Model College.
Activists of an associate organisation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) detained a person in Shyamoli area on suspicion of detonating a crude bomb and handed him over to the police.
Confirming the information, Jewel Rana, additional deputy commissioner of the Mohammadpur zone of police, told Prothom Alo, "A total of three people have been detained from Mohammadpur for their involvement in the crude bomb explosions. One of them is a Chhatra League leader. Legal action will be taken against them."
In another incident, two crude bombs were thrown from the top of the Hanif Flyover towards the area below, in front of Samad Super Market within the jurisdiction of Jatrabari police station, at around 8:40 pm on Tuesday.
Rubel Howlader, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station, confirmed the incident at 10:20 pm. He said that both crude bombs exploded, but no one was injured.
Before these acts of sabotage, 49 vehicles had been set on fire in different parts of the country over the 10 days up to 16 November.
During the same period, 59 crude bomb explosions took place in various locations across the country, according to sources at the Police Headquarters.
According to police data, one police vehicle was damaged in the explosions during this period. Crude bombs were also detonated at two police installations. A total of 33 cases have been filed in connection with these incidents, and 60 people have been arrested.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted from power during the July–August 2024 student-led mass uprising. Since then, party leaders and activists have been announcing various programmes on social media, declaring that she will return to the country in December.
Police say that, in connection with these programmes, incidents of vehicles being set on fire and crude bombs being detonated targeting police installations have occurred in Dhaka and several other districts.