Miscreants set fire to four buses in the Pallabi, Mohakhali, Badda and Rampura areas of the capital. In addition, crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) exploded at six locations.

No casualties were reported immediately in any of these incidents. The incidents took place between 8:45 pm on Tuesday and 12:30 am Wednesday.

Ashraful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Pallabi zone of police, told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to a bus belonging to Mirpur Link company on Ceramic Road in Pallabi at around 8:50 pm.

The bus was parked by the roadside and had no passengers on board. Fire Service personnel were trying to extinguish the blaze. Pallabi police detained a suspect in connection with the incident.