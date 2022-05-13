Prices of essentials begin to soar again

The price of essential commodities, particularly food items, has started to soar once again at the kitchen markets pitching the consumers into immense sufferings. Only a few weeks have elapsed since the consumers were inflicted with increased commodity prices at the beginning of holy Ramadan. The trend in rising prices continued throughout the whole month.

While people are still struggling to cope with the pressure of extra prices, they have now been hit with a fresh price hike.

The price of soybean oil jumped by Tk 38-Tk 40 per litre just two days after Eid-ul-Fitr. The edible oil was followed by onions, lentils, sugar, flour, eggs and powdered milk.