Print never breaks

The journey of Prothom Alo is based on five basic values – good journalism, public orientation, partner in change, creativity, and solidarity. Prothom Alo has always maintained these values throughout its journey of 23 years.

This was not hampered even during the Covid-19 pandemic. When the entire world was shaken by the pandemic two years back, Prothom Alo found creative ways to remain engaged with its readers. Some new initiatives were taken up then, in addition to providing accurate information to the readers. And now Prothom Alo has received international recognition for these initiatives.