Protesters withdraw blockade, issue 24-hr ultimatum

The students of Dhaka University have withdrawn their blockade at Shahbagh intersection protesting against attacks on temples, houses and businesses of the Hindu community in different parts of the country.

The students made a 7-point demand and called off their blockade after around four hours. They also issued a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands.

A section of DU students blocked Shahbagh intersection of the city at around 10:30am Monday.

University teachers also expressed solidarity with the protesters. Vehicular movement from Shahbagh to Paltan, Science Laboratory, Bangla Motor and TSC came to a halt due to the blockade.