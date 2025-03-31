Main Eid-jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram

The first jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr was held at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram at 7:00 am this morning. Thousands of devotees joined the first congregation. A total of five Eid congregations will be at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque until 10:45 am today, Monday.

People have been coming to the national mosque from early morning to offer the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Children also came with their guardians. The congregation began at 7:00 am. Prayers were offered, seeking peace for the country, nation, and Muslim community across the world.