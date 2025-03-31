Eid-ul-Fitr
Main Eid-jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram
The first jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr was held at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram at 7:00 am this morning. Thousands of devotees joined the first congregation. A total of five Eid congregations will be at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque until 10:45 am today, Monday.
People have been coming to the national mosque from early morning to offer the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Children also came with their guardians. The congregation began at 7:00 am. Prayers were offered, seeking peace for the country, nation, and Muslim community across the world.
Thousands of people from all walks of life, including the chief advisor to the interim government, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, members of the advisory council, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, political leaders, senior government officials and diplomats from various Muslim countries, offered prayers at the National Eidgah.
The first Eid jamaat was conducted by the Khatib Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek Imam of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Baitul Mukarram muazzin Qari Muhammad Habibur Rahman served as the muqabbir. The second jamaat was held at 8:00 am.
According to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), arrangements were made for about 90,000 people to offer Eid prayers together at the National Eidgah Maidan and surrounding areas.