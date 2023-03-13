Buildings collapse, tilt; yet RAJUK sits idle

As many as 25 people died after a five-storey building had collapsed in June, 2010, in the Begunbari area of Tejgaon in the capital.

It was learnt later that the building was constructed on soft land without any piling.

A NOC for using the land is required before constructing a building in the capital. And then approval for construction is needed from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). An occupancy certificate is also needed to live in that building at the end of the construction.

After the building collapsed at Begunbari of Tejgaon in the capital, RAJUK said that the building did not have any approval and the building construction codes were not followed in the construction.

There were at least 14 incidents of building collapse and tilting in the last 12 years. As many as 40 people were killed and more than hundred were injured in these incidents. In most of these cases, it was learnt later that the building did not have permission or the building was constructed without following the codes of construction.