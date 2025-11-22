Metro rail not affected in earthquake, services ran on schedule
Authorities have confirmed that Dhaka’s metro rail system sustained no damage from the earthquake.
At 10:38 am yesterday, Friday, the earthquake struck. In Old Dhaka, the collapse of a building’s railing killed three people. Two others died in Narsingdi and Narayanganj.
As it was the weekly holiday, metro rail services were not running at the time of the quake; operations were scheduled to begin in the afternoon.
Immediately after the tremor, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail, began inspecting the tracks and the stations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMTCL Managing Director Faruque Ahmed said that they inspected the lines, station buildings and other structures immediately after the earthquake.
They also inspected several bearing pads and no issues were found there. He added that before services resumed, two test trains were run from both directions.
Metro rail services began after midday yesterday. The first train departed Uttara at 3:00 pm, and the first train from Motijheel left at 3:20 pm. The final train from Uttara departed at 9:00 pm, and from Motijheel at 9:40 pm.