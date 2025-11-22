Metro rail not affected in earthquake, services ran on schedule

As it was the weekly holiday, metro rail services were not running at the time of the quake; operations were scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

Immediately after the tremor, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail, began inspecting the tracks and the stations.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMTCL Managing Director Faruque Ahmed said that they inspected the lines, station buildings and other structures immediately after the earthquake.