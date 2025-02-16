CNG-run auto rickshaw drivers block roads in Dhaka
Drivers of CNG-run auto rickshaws have blocked multiple points across the capital city this morning, protesting the ban on extra fare collection and legal action for its violation.
They took to the streets at around 6:00 am and blocked the main roads in the Banasree, Mirpur-1, and Mirpur-14, Gabtoli, Tejgaon, Shonir Akhra, Dholaipar, and Agargaon areas, halting traffic movement completely.
It caused immense sufferings to the commuters, particularly the office-goers and students, on the very first working day of the week. Many were seen struggling to find transport on the road before the parliament building.
At around 8:00 am, auto rickshaws were lined up in the Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, and Shyamoli areas, with drivers refusing to take any passengers.
Recently, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) took a firm stance against charging fares beyond the meter rate and instructed the police to file cases and fine drivers up to Tk 50,000 in its violation.
Rakibul Huda, a sub-inspector of Rampura police station, told Prothom Alo that traffic movement on the road in front of the Better Life Hospital at Banasree came to a standstill due to the blockade.
Meanwhile, Mizanur Rahman, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Mirpur Zone, told Prothom Alo around 9:15 am that the drivers who blocked the Mirpur BRTA office area cleared the road after the policemen assured them of conveying the demands to the high ups.