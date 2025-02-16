CNG-run auto rickshaw drivers block roads in Dhaka

It caused immense sufferings to the commuters, particularly the office-goers and students, on the very first working day of the week. Many were seen struggling to find transport on the road before the parliament building.

At around 8:00 am, auto rickshaws were lined up in the Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, and Shyamoli areas, with drivers refusing to take any passengers.

Recently, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) took a firm stance against charging fares beyond the meter rate and instructed the police to file cases and fine drivers up to Tk 50,000 in its violation.