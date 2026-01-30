US Ambassador announces winner of SelectUSA 2026 Tech Pitch Competition
US Ambassador Brent T Christensen announced PrimeSync Solutions as the winner of the SelectUSA 2026 Tech Pitch Competition at the EMK Center in Gulshan of Dhaka today, Friday, reports a press release.
Chosen from among 350 applicants, the winner received complimentary registration to the SelectUSA Investment Summit to be held in the United States from 3-6 May 2026, said US Mission Spokesperson Poornima Rai.
The United States created SelectUSA to foster innovation and bring the world’s best companies to America. It connects investors, companies, and economic development organisations to promote foreign direct investment and to create jobs. More information about the SelectUSA can be viewed at www.selectusa.gov.
The SelectUSA Tech Pitch Competition celebrates American innovation and excellence in technology. Prior to the pitch competition, Bangladeshi alumni of American programmes leveraged US-gained knowledge and skills to mentor the competitors on their business plans and pitches.
Ambassador Christensen encouraged all participants to continue to pursue their innovative ideas for future entrepreneurial success. For more information and to register for the SelectUSA Investment Summit, please visit: https://www.selectusasummit.us.