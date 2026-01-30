US Ambassador announces winner of SelectUSA 2026 Tech Pitch Competition

US Ambassador Brent T Christensen announced PrimeSync Solutions as the winner of the SelectUSA 2026 Tech Pitch Competition at the EMK Center in Gulshan of Dhaka today, Friday, reports a press release.

Chosen from among 350 applicants, the winner received complimentary registration to the SelectUSA Investment Summit to be held in the United States from 3-6 May 2026, said US Mission Spokesperson Poornima Rai.