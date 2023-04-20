Cover of the book ‘The Rana Plaza Experience: Ensuring Wellbeing and Transforming the RMG Industry’ unveiled at IBA

Cover unveiling ceremony of the book titled ‘The Rana Plaza Experience: Ensuring Wellbeing and Transforming the RMG Industry’ was held Tuesday (18th April) 11:00am at the Professor M Shafiullah Auditorium of The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.

The book is edited by professor Mohammad A Momen, director of IBA, DU and professor Syed Ferhat Anwar. The research was coordinated by Khaled Mahmud, associate professor of IBA, DU and Fatematuz Zahra Saqui, Lecturer at IBA, DU.

The book is dedicated to all the lives lost and the injured in the Rana plaza accident. Professor Momen discussed the book and presented the summary in brief. The book contains the history of RMG industry, turmoil during the Rana plaza accident, recovery, and the transformation of the RMG industry afterwards.

A total of 27 depth interviews were conducted for this research. The book analysed the responses of various stakeholders including buyers, foreign brands, journalists, labor unions, RMG workers, government agencies, press media, witnesses, photojournalists and victims.