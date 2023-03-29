War time student leader Nur-e-Alam Siddique dies

The former Member of Parliament passed away at 4:37 am Wednesday, confirmed his press secretary Aniket Rajesh.
Siddique was one of the leaders of Mujib Bahini.
Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui played an active role in all the political activities of the time, including participation in the six-point movement and Language Movement.
He was elected MP from Jashore-2 constituency as a candidate of Bangladesh Awami League in the first parliamentary election of 1973.
He contested from Jhenaidah-2 constituency as an AL candidate in the 7th and 8th parliamentary elections in 1996 and 2001.