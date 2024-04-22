DU student dies while bathing at swimming pool

A student of Dhaka University (DU) has died while bathing at the swimming pool of the university.

A member of the DU proctorial team confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. The deceased is Md Sohad Haque, 19.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 pm on Monday. The body has been kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

However, the reason behind his death could not be confirmed immediately.

The student was a first-year student of the philosophy department. He was also the class representative of his batch.