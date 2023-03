A student of Dhaka University (DU) has been injured as heavy materials fell on him when a three-storey building was rocked by an explosion in the capital’s Science Laboratory area. The student, Nur Nabi, was standing next to the building when the fire broke out following a loud bang.

Nur, student of the Islamic Studies department under 2018-19 academic session, stays at Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall. He sustained injuries in head and leg, and is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).