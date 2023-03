The court has sent Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman to jail, rejecting his bail plea in a case filed under Digital Security Act by a Jubo League leader, youth wing of ruling Awami-League (AL).

Samsuzzaman was produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka around 10:30 am on Thursday, 30 hours after he was picked up from his residence.

More to follow...