Dr Yunus urges China to relocate  solar panel plants to Bangladesh

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has called on China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh in an effort to boost the country's green transition and exports.

He made the call when Yao Wen, the ambassador of China to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna on Sunday.

The chief adviser stressed close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and asked the Chinese investors to relocate their plants in Bangladesh.