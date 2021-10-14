Rohingya ‘Repatriation is very important’: Japan ambassador

The Japanese ambassador was addressing the “DCAB Talk” at the National Press Club on Thursday.

DCAB president Pantho Rahaman and its general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

Expressing satisfaction over the supply of 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh, the ambassador said those doses were effectively utilised.

He assured of more support to Bangladesh in the coming days to address the Covid-related challenges.