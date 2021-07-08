Rozina Islam is back at work

Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque said it was a joyous moment to have Rozina back. She has brightened the image of Prothom Alo as well as of journalists through her work.
Prothom Alo feature editor Shumana Sharmin said readers would see more Prothom Alo investigative reports by Rozina. “Rozina will write even better reports for sure,” she said.
Rozina Islam said, “I was treated unjustly. I had never experienced such mistreatment–being arrested arbitrarily for six hours–in my life. The Prothom Alo team stood by me and boosted my moral strength during the bad days. I am overwhelmed by the empathy that the journalist community, cultural-social-political organisations, readers, friends and well-wishers showed to me. I am grateful to them.”
Rozina had been harassed while collecting information from the health ministry on 17 May. She was sent to jail after a 6-hour confinement and torture. Rozina was released from jail on 23 May.