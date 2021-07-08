Rozina Islam is back at work

Prothom Alo senior correspondent Rozina Islam resumed work on Wednesday, 50 days after being granted bail by a Dhaka court.

Rozina was greeted with a bouquets by her colleagues when she reached Prothom Alo office at Kawran Bazar in the capital city. A reception was held at the Prothom Alo conference room to welcome her back.

Addressing the event, Prothom Alo managing editor Sajjad Sharif highlighted how people of different professions including journalists, protested against the detention and torture of Rozina. "They showed their solidarity and stood by the victim. Their response was amazing,” he said.