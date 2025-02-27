Home Adviser makes sudden inspection of patrolling for second consecutive early morning

Jahangir said along with law enforcement agencies, officers of the home ministry have also been given the responsibility to monitor the law and order situation.

He assured all about safety saying that the law enforcement agencies are alert with heightened security patrol and setting up check posts set up at important intersections of the capital are also functioning.

“The joint force operation is also going well. Activities of the police stations are going on at a normal pace,” he said.

The Home Adviser said he started the inspection on Wednesday mainly to see if the police stations and security personnel were functioning properly.