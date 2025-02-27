Home Adviser makes sudden inspection of patrolling for second consecutive early morning
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has asked law enforcement agencies to stay alert and vigilant to maintain law and order.
“To be always alert and vigilant to maintain law and order as people can sleep peacefully and move around without fear,” he said.
The adviser instructed the security personnel after inspecting security measures in four police stations, Mirpur, Darussalam, Adabor and Mohammadpur and its adjoining areas early this morning.
Jahangir said along with law enforcement agencies, officers of the home ministry have also been given the responsibility to monitor the law and order situation.
He assured all about safety saying that the law enforcement agencies are alert with heightened security patrol and setting up check posts set up at important intersections of the capital are also functioning.
“The joint force operation is also going well. Activities of the police stations are going on at a normal pace,” he said.
The Home Adviser said he started the inspection on Wednesday mainly to see if the police stations and security personnel were functioning properly.
Jahangir said that law enforcement agencies usually show laxity in their duties in the early hours of the morning and terrorists and criminals try to commit various criminal activities, cashing in on the slackness. “I have instructed the law enforcement agencies to remain alert and vigilant even during early hours of the morning.”
In response to a question about how long the ongoing joint operation will continue, the adviser said that the joint operation will be stopped if the situation improves.
The Home Adviser also said that a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended from Gulshan Police Station Wednesday for their negligence in duty.
Jahangir left his capital city’s DOHS Baridhara residence early today for the second consecutive day and went to Mirpur police station via ECB Chattar, Kalshi, Pallabi, Mirpur-10. After that, he went to Darussalam police station via Mirpur-1.
From Darussalam police station, he went to Adabor police station via Technical intersection and Shyamoli.
After visiting Mohammadpur police station, he returned to his Baridhara residence via Dhanmondi 27, Sangsad Bhaban, Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Banani.
During the inspection of the police stations, the adviser visited the reception room, detention centre and ancillary facilities of the police stations.
He also spoke to security personnel on duty and instructed them to be further proactive.
On the way, he visited Zillur Rahman Flyover police checkpost and Kalshi mor checkpost and spoke to the officials in charge.
The adviser spoke to the general people at Mirpur police station and Technical crossings, inquired about their situation, and asked about the overall law and order situation.