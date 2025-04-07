Security beefed up in diplomatic zone, US embassy

Security has been beefed in the diplomatic zone of the city following the demonstration near the US Embassy in Dhaka today, Monday, in protest of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and demanding independence of Palestine.

Members of Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Special Branch (SB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police and intelligence units have been deployed in the area.

Security has been tightened in the entire diplomatic zone in the capital’s Gulshan.

Students from United International University (UIU) and other private universities in the area had been protesting in front of the US embassy since 10:00 am. Even common people joined the demonstration.