Security beefed up in diplomatic zone, US embassy
Security has been beefed in the diplomatic zone of the city following the demonstration near the US Embassy in Dhaka today, Monday, in protest of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and demanding independence of Palestine.
Members of Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Special Branch (SB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police and intelligence units have been deployed in the area.
Security has been tightened in the entire diplomatic zone in the capital’s Gulshan.
Students from United International University (UIU) and other private universities in the area had been protesting in front of the US embassy since 10:00 am. Even common people joined the demonstration.
Visiting the area, the protesting students were seen demonstrating opposite to the embassy. They divided in small groups and chanted different slogans against the Israeli aggression in Gaza. Members of the army, police and APBn were standing right before them behind the barricade. BGB members took position in front of the barricade.
The protesters left the road after 2:00 pm.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) assistant commissioner (AC) of Gulshan Zone confirmed this correspondent that the additional security measures had been taken.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said people of Bangladesh staged demonstrations against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Security has been beefed up in the diplomatic zone due to this. Apart from police, members of the army, BGB, CID, SB, intelligence and the diplomatic zone security officials are stationed here.
Besides, the law enforcement agencies have stopped vehicular movement along the road adjacent to the embassy. They have also limited public movement in the area, the police officials on duty near the embassy confirmed.