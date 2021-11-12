Separate incidents kill four in city

Shakil suffered severe injuries after falling from the building around 3:00am. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 5:30am where physicians announced him dead, said the building owner Sanwar.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, 19, was found hanging from the ceiling in an apartment at Chan Bakery Goli in Moghbazar.

The deceased was an SSC candidate whose body was found hanging around 12:00am in his room, after an argument with his family who did not agree to give him Tk 15,000 for going on a tour.