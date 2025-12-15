City

Shahbagh intersection blocked demanding home affairs adviser’s resignation

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, student wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital, demanding resignation of the home affairs adviser. The protesters took to the road around 12:45 pm today, Monday, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

The demand for the home affairs adviser’s resignation has been raised in protest against the failure to arrest those involved in the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, as well as the overall deterioration in law and order.

Shahbagh police station officer in charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that protesters have blocked the Shahbagh intersection and that police are trying to bring the situation under control.

