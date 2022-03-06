Shahjalal Airport: E-gates inoperative even 8 months after inauguration

The department officials claim police’s SB department is responsible to keep the e-gates running. They have been delaying. Countering the immigration and passport department’s claim, SB officials said a server is required run the e-gate. But they could not get the link required to enter server.

E-gate is being set up at all the air and land ports in the country under the project ‘E-passport and Automated Border Control Management’. Wishing not to be named, an immigration and passport department official involved with the project, told Prothom Alo, “Internationally, immigration police and passport authorities are same. But in Bangladesh, the two departments are being run by two separate authorities. That’s why there are more complexities.”

E-passport and automated control system was inaugurated on 22 January 2020. The immigration and passport department said around 3.3 million (33 lakh) people have applied for e-passports. Among them, e-passports were given to 26,22,300.