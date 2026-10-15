Are we the offenders for defending ourselves, woman asks

A 23-year-old woman who alleges that she was sexually harassed in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area has said police at the scene did not help her, forcing her to call a relative for protection. When the relative confronted the man accused of harassing her and assaulted him, police detained the relative, who was later sentenced to 15 days in jail.

“Then are we the ones who have committed a crime by trying to protect myself?” the woman asked.

She made the remarks in a written message sent to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night. She said she had also posted the same statement on social media.

Police detained her relative, Khalid Hasan, 35, on Wednesday afternoon over his alleged involvement in the assault of a man on a footpath in Dhanmondi. He was later produced before the Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna zone, which sentenced him to 15 days in jail.