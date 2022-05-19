Student dies after falling off campus building in Dhaka

A student of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) has died after falling off a nine-story building on the campus in the capital's Green Road area.

He is identified as Md Imam Hossain, 24, a final year student of the university's computer science and engineering department, reports BSS.

Md Imam Hossain was the son of Aktar Hossain, a resident of Nobogram Patwari Bari area under Lalmohan Thana of Bhola district.