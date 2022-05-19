Student dies after falling off campus building in Dhaka

Classmates of the victim said Hossain accidentally fell down from the balcony around 8 am in the morning.
He was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition, where the duty doctors declared him dead around 9:45 am.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed the incident, saying that the body was kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.
Officer in-charge (OC) of Tejgaon model police station Apurba Hasan said he is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of the nine-storey building. Actual cause of the death will be known once the autopsy is done.
According to University of Asia Pacific (UAP) officials, it was seen in the CCTV footage video that Hossain committed suicide by jumping off the balcony.