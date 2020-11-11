Those responsible for ASP Anisul’s death to be punished: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said those responsible for the death of Barishal Metropolitan Police’s (BMP) senior ASP Anisul Karim Shipon will be brought to justice, reports UNB.

“Everything related to the incident will be investigated and justice will be ensured after bringing all the accused under the ambit of law,” he said while talking to newspersons at his office.

“ASP Shipon had been suffering from mental illness and we came to know about it. So, we’ve to investigate the incident for this and everything will be clear after the investigation,” said the minister.