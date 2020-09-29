Three robbers ‘impersonating DB police’ held

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a special drive, arrested three alleged robbers, including the chief of a robber gang from Kajla area under the jurisdiction of Jatrabari police station in the capital on Tuesday, reports BSS.

“The detainees were trying to commit robbery in Kajla area under the jurisdiction of Jatabari police station last night,” additional police commissioner (DB) AKM Hafiz Akhter briefed the newsmen at DMP’s media centre this afternoon.