Three robbers ‘impersonating DB police’ held

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a special drive, arrested three alleged robbers, including the chief of a robber gang from Kajla area under the jurisdiction of Jatrabari police station in the capital on Tuesday, reports BSS.

“The detainees were trying to commit robbery in Kajla area under the jurisdiction of Jatabari police station last night,” additional police commissioner (DB) AKM Hafiz Akhter briefed the newsmen at DMP’s media centre this afternoon.

Advertisement

The detainees were identified as Mohammad Barek, 38, Mohammad Abul Kashem alias Jiban Bepari, 56, and Mohammad Swapan Akand, 40.

Police claimed to have recovered a home-made pistol, one round of cartridge, a DB jacket and one wireless set from their possession.

A case was filed in this connection.

More News

DNCC mayor hopes to make Dhaka free of traffic jam by 2021

Dhaka north city corporation mayor Atiqul Islam

Man stabbed dead in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Map

Gas supply to remain suspended in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara areas

Gas supply to remain suspended in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara areas

Woman 'commits suicide' for failing to pay loan installments

Map of Chattogram