Eight int’l flights diverted, 7 delayed at Dhaka airport due to dense fog

Flights of seven airlines—Oman Air, Biman Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Himalaya Airlines and Fly Dubai Airlines—were delayed due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
Earlier on 4 January, an international flight was diverted to Hyderabad in India and operations of seven others were delayed due to the same reason.
On 3 January, two international flights carrying passengers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia headed for Dhaka airport made emergency landings at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to dense fog.