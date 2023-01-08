Eight int’l flights diverted, 7 delayed at Dhaka airport due to dense fog

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka were disrupted on Sunday as heavy fog covered the capital like the past few days, UNB reports.

Eight international flights have been diverted and operations of seven others were delayed due to dense fog, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, told UNB.

Flights of Salam Air, Kuwait Air, Air Arabia, Jazeera Airlines, Gulf Air, Malindo and BG-350 airlines were diverted to Kolkata airport in India while the flight of Air Asia airline to Yangon in Myanmar.