Trader at Palashi saved as top BCL leader bars Chhatra League extortion

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders of Salimullah Muslim (SM) hall of Dhaka University (DU) allegedly demanded Tk 100,000 as extortion from a juice corner at BUET market, known as Palashi Bazar, nearby SM hall on DU campus.

But the owner of the shop, Md Iqbal, did not have to pay the extortion due to the intervention of a top BCL leader.