JnU protesters arrive on 24 buses at Kakrail intersection, ex-students arriving too

The protest of Jagannath University (JnU) students with a three-point demand has been going on for the second consecutive day.

Following a daylong demonstration on Wednesday, a number of protesting students remained at the Kakrail intersection throughout the night. The protesters are continuing with their sit-in programme at Kakrail intersection even today, Thursday.

Vehicular movement through the Kakrail intersection remains halted because of the protesters’ sit-in programme. This has caused severe congestion on the road leading from Karail intersection towards Paltan.

JnU teachers, students, and staff have been arriving in university buses to join the protest since Thursday morning. At least 24 buses left for Kakrail intersection from in front of the university’s ‘Genocide of ’71’ monument between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm. University faculty, students, and staff went to the protest site in these buses.

Showing support to the demands, former students of the university are also arriving in Dhaka to join the ongoing movement. Many have already joined the protest from various districts including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, and Mymensingh.

Mukul Hossain coming from Jamalpur wrote on social media, he couldn’t stay away after what happened yesterday. As a former student, he cannot bear to see the Jagannath University under attack.