JnU protesters arrive on 24 buses at Kakrail intersection, ex-students arriving too
The protest of Jagannath University (JnU) students with a three-point demand has been going on for the second consecutive day.
Following a daylong demonstration on Wednesday, a number of protesting students remained at the Kakrail intersection throughout the night. The protesters are continuing with their sit-in programme at Kakrail intersection even today, Thursday.
Vehicular movement through the Kakrail intersection remains halted because of the protesters’ sit-in programme. This has caused severe congestion on the road leading from Karail intersection towards Paltan.
JnU teachers, students, and staff have been arriving in university buses to join the protest since Thursday morning. At least 24 buses left for Kakrail intersection from in front of the university’s ‘Genocide of ’71’ monument between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm. University faculty, students, and staff went to the protest site in these buses.
Showing support to the demands, former students of the university are also arriving in Dhaka to join the ongoing movement. Many have already joined the protest from various districts including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, and Mymensingh.
Mukul Hossain coming from Jamalpur wrote on social media, he couldn’t stay away after what happened yesterday. As a former student, he cannot bear to see the Jagannath University under attack.
Ekramul Haque Erfan, a former student of the Islamic Studies department who came from Chattogram, told Prothom Alo, “Yesterday afternoon, when I saw live footage of police attacking my teachers and fellow students, I couldn’t sit still. After finishing office, I left for Dhaka in the evening and arrived here at 4:00 am in the morning. We will not leave until our rightful demands are met.”
Member secretary of JnU Chhatra Dal, Shamsul Arefin told Prothom Alo, “Students have been arriving in buses since morning to join our protest. Circular bus services are available at the university. As soon as groups of students are gathering there, they’re being brought to the protest. Apart from that, former students from Dhaka and other districts are also arriving to join the demonstration.”
The three-point demands are:
1. A housing allowance must be allocated for 70 per cent of Jagannath University students from the 2025–26 fiscal year until proper housing arrangement is ensured;
2. The proposed budget for Jagannath University for the FY2025–26 must be approved without any amendment.
3. The construction work of Jagannath University’s second campus must be implemented as a priority project after approving it in the next Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting.
With their three-point demand, teachers and students of Jagannath University began a long march towards the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, at around 11:45 am on Wednesday. When the long march reached near Kakrail Mosque around 12:30 pm, police intervened.
Protesters tried to break through the police barricade to continue moving towards Jamuna. Then the police started charging on them with batons. At one point, police used tear gas shells, sound grenades, and water cannons to disperse the crowd. The protesters retreated at this. The protesting students said that around fifty teachers and students were injured in this incident.
Around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, nearly 200 students staged a sit-in protest at the Kakrail intersection, effectively blocking traffic through this key point in the capital. Around 4:00 pm, several hundred more teachers and students arrived in eight buses to join them. JnU vice-chancellor Professor Md Rezaul Karim and treasurer Professor Sabina Sharmin were among them.
Deputy police commissioner (DC) of DMP in Ramna zone, Masud Alam stated yesterday that the protesting teachers and students would not be allowed to approach the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna. As the reason for that he mentioned the enforcement of Section 144 in the area.
Around 5:00 pm, a five-member delegation of Jagannath University teachers, led by the vice-chancellor, went to the chief adviser’s residence at Jamuna.
Information adviser Mahfuj Alam arrived at the sit-in protest to clear the government’s stance on students’ demands after 10:00 pm last night. He stated that the chief adviser would soon hold a meeting with the university administration. Efforts would be made to find a resolution regarding the three-point demand of the students in that meeting.
The government will listen to any justified movement, he added. However, while he was speaking, a water bottle was thrown at him from the crowd and it struck him on the head. After that, he abruptly ended his speech and left the scene.
Shortly after midnight, member secretary of JnU Chhatra Dal, Shamsul Arefin spoke on behalf of the protesting students. He expressed regret over the incident of attack on the information adviser. But, he made it clear that the Jagannath University would not take responsibility for it.
Shamsul Arefin then announced to continue with their demonstration. He stated that they have reached this decision through discussions with teachers and students that they in no way would leave the place without a clear and concrete announcement.