Trial of sabotage case against Jamaat Amir Shafikur begins

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges against Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafikur Rahman and 185 others in a sabotage case, reports news agency UNB.
The charges were framed in the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur.
The court fixed 22 March 2021 for recording testimonies.
Motijheel police station sub-inspector Rafiqul Hasan filed the case against 63 people In November 2012 on charges of hurling a cocktail at a police vehicle and an arson attack on a BRTC bus.
Sub-inspector Khondokar Zahid Ali of the same police station on 30 April 2014, pressed charges against 186 people, including Shafikur Rahman in the case.