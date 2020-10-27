Trial of sabotage case against Jamaat Amir Shafikur begins

Motijheel police station sub-inspector Rafiqul Hasan filed the case against 63 people In November 2012 on charges of hurling a cocktail at a police vehicle and an arson attack on a BRTC bus.

Sub-inspector Khondokar Zahid Ali of the same police station on 30 April 2014, pressed charges against 186 people, including Shafikur Rahman in the case.