Several injured as Dhaka, City College students clash at Science Lab
Sporadic clashes and chases broke out between the students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College in the capital’s Science Lab area today, Thursday.
The clash began around 11:30 am on Thursday, leaving at least 10 people, including police officers, injured.
Students from both colleges took to the streets, hurling bricks and stones. Armed with sticks, they chased one another, leading to the clash.
Police said both groups also attacked law enforcers during the clashes, leaving four police members and at least six students from both sides wounded.
Police members were also seen using batons at the scene.
As of 2:00pm, the two groups had retreated to opposite sides of the road, while police remained deployed at the location.
Zisanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Dhanmondi Division, said around 2:00pm that traffic had been suspended for some time due to the clashes but later resumed.
According to Mostafa Tariquzzaman, Senior Assistant Commissioner of DMP’s Dhanmondi Division, today’s clash was an outcome of an altercation between the two sides at a coaching centre last Sunday.
However, ADC Zisanul Haque said the clash stemmed from a quarrel during a football match.