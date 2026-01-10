Titas resumes supply, gas pressure to improve gradually

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC has resumed gas supply to pipelines in the Mirpur Road area after replacing a ruptured valve.

However, it may take several more hours for low pressure conditions to ease, with normal flow expected to return gradually as pressure builds up.

The company said this in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

Valves regulate the flow of pipeline gas and allow supply to be increased or reduced when necessary. They are installed at specific points along distribution lines.

Dhaka has been facing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, since a pipeline leak in Aminbazar on 4 January, residents have been receiving gas at low pressure for about a week, causing widespread inconvenience.

The situation worsened again on Saturday following a fresh incident. In a morning notice, Titas said a four-inch valve burst in front of Ganabhaban on Mirpur Road, creating a leak.