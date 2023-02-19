PM Hasina opens Kalshi flyover, 6-lane road to traffic

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic in the capital's Mirpur.

She also inaugurated 3.70 km road from the ECB square to Kalshi which was developed and widened to six lanes from four lanes.

The prime minister opened the flyover and the road after unveiling a plaque at a civic rally that turned into a huge public gathering at Kalshi Balur Math.