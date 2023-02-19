PM Hasina opens Kalshi flyover, 6-lane road to traffic

The flyover will further improve connectivity between Mirpur, DOHS, Pallabi, Kalshi, Mahakhali, Banani, Uttara and the Airport. It will take 15 minutes to reach Mirpur from the Airport.
The ECNEC on 9 January, 2018 approved the project, under which, a 3.70 km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi was widened, while the 2.34 km long flyover was constructed at the Kalshi intersection under the Local Government Division of the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives.
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Bangladesh Army (24 Engineer Construction Brigade) implemented the project at a cost of around Taka 10.12 billion.
The construction work of the project started on January in 2018 and it was completed four months prior to the stipulated time in June, 2023.
According to the project details, the flyover looks like an English alphabet 'Y'. The previously four lane roads have been widened to six lanes to ease passenger commute.
The main four-lane flyover runs from ECB square towards Kalshi and Mirpur DOHS, while a two-lane ramp descends from Kalshi intersection to Kalshi Road.
The project also includes extension of a PC girder bridge, construction of two foot over-bridges, a public toilet, two police boxes, a 7.40 kilometre RCC drain and saucer drain, a 1755 metre RCC pipe drain, retaining wall, 3383 metre communication duct, 800,000 linear metre sand compaction pile, separate bicycle lanes, and six bus bays.
At least two overhead footbridges with escalators have been constructed next to the flyover.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam, DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Dhaka-16 lawmaker Elias Uddin Mollah accompanied the prime minister while opening the Kalshi flyover and road.