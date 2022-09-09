Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest at Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur

Adviser of a former caretaker government, economist, historian, researcher and teacher, Akbar Ali Khan, has been laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard on Friday after 3:00 pm.

The namaz-e-janaza of the acclaimed thinker was held at Azad Mosque at Gulshan after the Juma prayers. Following that he was given a guard of honour by the district administration.