Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest at Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur

Planning minister MA Mannan, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury, former NBR chairman Badiur Rahman, among others attended the namaz-e-janaza.
Earlier, the body of Akbar Ali Khan was taken to his Gulshan residence. Relatives and noted persons went there to pay their last respects to the acclaimed thinker.
Akbar Ali Khan breathed his last at around 10:00pm, his brother Kabir Uddin Khan said. He was 78.
Akbar Ali Khan was born in Dhaka in 1944. He graduated from the history department at Dhaka University and studied Economics at Queens University. He also had a PhD degree in Economics.
Akbar Ali Khan held various positions including that of cabinet secretary in his career in the civil service. Upon retirement, he taught at two universities.
He was made adviser to a caretaker government but resigned from the position due to differences in discharging duties. Akbar Ali Khan dedicated himself fully to writing. His 18 books on an array of subjects including economics, history, and literature get widely acclaimed by readers.
Akbar Ali Khan’s last book was his autobiography titled ‘Purono sei diner kotha’. The book depicts life a personality with diverse experiences and accomplishments.