'I always try to tell the truth'

If we look at your books as a whole, the topics, the size, the number of pages and so many books in such a short span of time -- these will be textbooks in the future. These will be reference books for those in the administration, in economics, political and those working in various social areas. That is why we continue to pester you, why we want to publish your books.

I must thank you for that. It may not have been possible for me to write so many books if there wasn't a publishing house like Prothoma in the country. Had I been well and had more time, these books perhaps would have been more detailed. There is one particular issue where my writing has not been adequate, and that is about Bangladesh's judiciary. In my book, 'Abak Bangladesh: Bichitro Chhalanajale Rajniti', I began the chapter on Bangladesh's judiciary with a quote from Bangabandhu. He had said that Bangladesh's criminal cases begin with a lie and end with a lie. All of it is a lie.

The biggest weakness of Bangladesh's judiciary is there is no way to find out the truth. Further research would perhaps benefit the people.

You will be surprised to know that after reading this article of mine, a respected judge of the Supreme Court came to discuss the issue with me. He said, "You have written the truth. We sentence people to death, but we do not have the power to determine who is guilty and who is not. These orders are issued simply on the basis of law."