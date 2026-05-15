‘I try to eat as cheaply as possible,’ says rickshaw puller Ansar

It was Thursday afternoon at the Malibagh intersection in Dhaka. After parking his pedal-powered rickshaw by the roadside, Md Ansar Ali (74) walked to a mobile food stall, wiping sweat from his forehead. Taking a paratha, he sat at a nearby table and began eating. His olive-coloured shirt was soaked with sweat.

Ansar Ali had brought a passenger from Jatrabari to Shantibagh. It took more than an hour to reach Shantibagh from Jatrabari through heavy traffic. After dropping off the passenger, he was having lunch.

Asked whether a single paratha was his lunch, Ansar Ali said, “What can I do, son? There is no income. I drive a pedal rickshaw. I made one son a Hafiz of the Quran. Now he studies at a kitabkhana. What can I do? I get no assistance either.”