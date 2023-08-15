Jamaat, police clash in Dhaka, 12 detained

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists locked into a clash with police in front of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Police also detained at least 12 leaders and activists of Jamaat from the spot on charges of attacking police.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (Motijheel division) Haytul Islam Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said there was a doa mahfil event at the Baitul Mukarram mosque on the occasion of the death anniversary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
But leaders of Jamaat and Islami Chattra Shibir chanted slogans inside the mosque, tore apart banners and vandalised festoons outside. They even tried to hold gayebana namaz-e-janaza of Delawar Hossain Sayedee. At that time, Jamaat-Shibir men attacked police, he added.
At least 12 people were detained from the spot on charge of attacking police with sticks, Haytul Islam Khan said adding a process is underway to take legal action against the detainees.
Earlier, Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against the humanity in 1971, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Monday night. He was a nayebe amir of Jamaat and known for preaching religious sermon.
Receiving the news of Sayedee’s death, leaders and activists of Jamaat gathered on the BSMMU premises and in the Shahbagh intersection. The family wanted to take the body of Sayedee to his village in Pirojpur, but Jamaat men prevented it.
According to the DMP commissioner, several thousand leaders and activists of Jamaat and Shibir attacked police and vandalised several vehicles. Police fired sound grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them.
The body of Delawar Hossain Sayedee was taken to Pirojpur in early Tuesday where he was buried.