HC orders Salam Murshedy to hand over Gulshan house to govt

The High Court on Tuesday ordered Khulna-4 constituency MP and vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Abdus Salam Murshedy, to hand over the house he has been staying in Gulshan in the capital city to the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order. The court asked Murshedy to complete the process within three months after receiving the copy of the verdict.